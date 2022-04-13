Save up to $200 on tires with these Tire Rack deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tire Rack has begun rolling out its spring deals. As of right now, you'll be able to find discounts on Bridgestone, Firestone, Goodyear, General Tire and more on the site. If you've been keeping an eye out for wheel or tire deals, these great offers are well worth a look. Check out the selection of deals below.

Bridgestone: Get up to $90 back or up to $120 with a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Looking for some Bridgestones to break in for 2022? On select sets of four Bridgestone tires, you can receive up to a $90 Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail. If you have a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card to use for your purchase, you can increase that rebate by $30! This offer is only available until April 18. Check out Tire Rack's in-stock inventory for eligible tires and learn more right here.

Firestone: Get $60 back or up to $90 with a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Had your eye on a set of Firestones? With a purchase of select sets of four Firestone tires, you can get up to a $60 Firestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail. Like the offer above, if you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card for the purchase, that'll increase the rebate by $30. Like above, this deal is also only good until April 18. Check out the qualifying tires right here.

Goodyear: Get up to $75 back from Goodyear or up to $200 when you use your Goodyear credit card

If you're all about the Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you could be eligible to receive up to a $75 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Card by online or mail-in rebate, but only until June 30th. You can increase your rebate by another $100 if you have a Goodyear Credit Card you'd like to use on the purchase or by $125 when you purchase Assurance ComfortDrive. You can learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

Cooper: Get a $100 Virtual Gift Card to the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore for Notre Dame merchandise (while supplies last)

We'll admit, this is a pretty weird deal, but it's a deal nonetheless. Until May 2nd, if you purchase 4 new select Cooper tires, you can get a $100 virtual gift card specifically for the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore to be used, specifically, on Notre Dame merchandise. This probably won't apply to most people, but if you're a huge Notre Dame fan and you're in the market for some tires, might as well get some swag out of it, right? Learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

General Tire: Get Up to a $70 General Tire Visa Prepaid Card

Last but not least, if you're looking for a set of General Tires, you could be eligible to get up to a $70 Visa Prepaid Card by mail. This deal applies only for select tires and lasts until April 30th. See which tires are eligible right here.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

