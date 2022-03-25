Chevy donating new Silverado to family with tornado-tossed truck

You've probably seen by now the footage of Riley Leon barely getting away from a tornado in the family Chevy Silverado (if not, you can see it, here). And while Leon made it out safely, the truck was, understandably, a little worse for wear. So, Chevrolet is providing the family with a new truck.

The automaker and Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth, Texas, collaborated to get the truck, a 2022 Chevy Silverado LT All Star Edition. It's Cherry Red, a similar match to the Leon family's old truck. They'll be picking it up on March 26, so no photos of the truck or the family receiving it, but it should look pretty much like the one shown above.

Obviously, the Leons aren't the only ones affected by the tornado that swept through Texas. As such, Chevrolet also has donated $50,000 to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help with recovery efforts in the area.

