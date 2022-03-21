Lotus Emira First Edition starts at $85,900

Last October, Lotus priced the Emira V6 First Edition at $93,900 before destination and taxes. That coupe comes with a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter supercharged six-cylinder making 400 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque when fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox, or 317 lb-ft when fitted with a six-speed automatic. Now, the automaker's finally put numbers to the Emira First Edition with the AMG-sourced four-cylinder; it makes 360 hp and 310 lb-ft and costs $85,900 before incidentals. The MSRP is $8,000 less than the forerunner, but $3,000 more than the standard series Emira V6.

Copying the template of the Emira V6 First Edition, the four-pot throws in a bunch of extra gear at no cost. The Lower Black Pack, Drivers Pack, Design Pack, and Convenience Pack are included. Twenty-inch diamond-cut two-tone wheels are standard, but silver or gloss black finishes are no-cost options, as are brake calipers in either black, red, silver, or yellow. All the mod-cons in the Emira V6 are here in the Emira, from the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen to the climate control, navigation, and 340-watt KEF audio. Six exterior colors include Dark Verdant, Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Nimbus Grey, Seneca Blue, and Shadow Grey. The interior offers seven hues, four in various leather shades and three in Alcantara with contrasting stitching.

The meat of the matter is that inline-four bought from Germany. Lotus said the AMG M139 motor's been tuned at Hethel for the Emira, its hardware and software tweaked for placement in the middle of the vehicle and to provide a proper Lotus experience. The exhaust is also a Lotus design. It's mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that's also seen English revision for work in a rear-wheel-drive sports car.

The only way to tell the Emira apart from the Emira V6 would be to get close enough examine the engine cover or read the badge on the C-Pillar. Perhaps handling or exhaust tuning will put them farther apart, but the initial performance specs don't. The Emira is 0.1 second slower to 60 miles per hour than the Emira V6, and maxes out 4 mph short of the Emira V6's 180-mph top speed. That's not a lot of daylight for an $8,000 price difference.

The configurator is up now, so shoppers can make up their own minds. UK customers can place reservations on April 8, with deliveries slated "towards the end of the year." Lotus has more announcements coming this summer concerning the series production cars, including new colors that will be available for both models.

Before all that happens, we'll be looking out for the Type 132 battery-electric SUV to debut later this month, on March 29.