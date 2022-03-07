The 2023 Acura Integra continues to disappoint — is what fans of the original are likely to say upon hearing that the standard transmission for the upcoming sport sedan is a CVT. Acura made a big deal out of the fact that the revived Integra would have a manual transmission prior to its reveal. However, if a newly leaked spec chart is to be believed, most trim levels will only get a continuously variable transmission.

Previously some believed that Acura would offer their 10-speed automatic in the Integra, but specs posted to the Integra Talk forum, indicate that is not the case. They show three levels of trim: base, A-Spec, and A-Spec with Tech Package. All come with the CVT, except the A-Spec Tech, which can be optioned with a six-speed manual transmission.

It's not unusual anymore for carmakers to offer manual on only the highest-spec trims. Mazda, for example, does the same by offering its manual a single grade, the Premium package for the Mazda 3 hatchback. Whereas the manual was once the cheapest and most fuel-efficient option, these days the thinking is that only true enthusiasts, ones who would be willing to pay more to option out their car to the gills, would care about whether they row their own or not.

In addition, the leak appears to list the Integra's color palette for both interior and exterior. Curiously, the Type R-inspired yellow of the concept doesn't appear to be on the menu. Instead, we get red, blue, white, silver, gray, and black. The A-Spec does get one exclusive hue, Apex Blue Pearl, to set it apart. Interiors get a choice of black, orchid or red, but not all of them can be paired with all exterior paints.

We don't think that the manual's appearance on only the top trim is a problem per se. We don't know what the Integra's Tech Package will include, but on cars like the TLX or RDX it includes features like a premium audio system, navigation, and driver assist safety alerts. These aren't necessarily items a true enthusiast driver who prefers a purer driving experience would want. Still, we're glad Acura's offering a stick in an environment downright hostile to sedans, compacts, and manuals. We do think, though, that the Integra A-Spec (without the Tech Package) might have been the sweet spot for the manual. But no one asked us.