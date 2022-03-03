Kia plans 14 all-electric models by 2027 — including two EV pickups

Kia's updated roadmap for the remainder of the decade outlines its massive push into what the company calls "eco-friendly" models, encompassing all forms of electrification from basic hybrids all the way to dedicated battery-electric models — of which the company plans to offer 14 by 2027. These goals are part of a comprehensive plan to improve global sales volume to 4 million units annually by the end of the decade.

"The roadmap builds on Kia’s successful 'Plan S' strategy first announced in 2020 and reveals further details on how the company will achieve its vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider," the company said in its announcement. "During the two years since first revealing its Plan S strategy, Kia has developed into a leading global electric vehicle (EV) brand while recording its highest ever gross revenue and operating profit in 2021. Kia aims to continue this positive momentum to create further value in both qualitative and quantitative aspects from 2022 onwards," Kia said.

Kia will prioritize the development of so-called "eco-friendly" models — pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) — in pursuit of that goal, aiming for a total volume of 1.2 million electrified variants and 14 distinct BEV model lines by 2030. This will require a cadence of two BEV launches per year starting in 2023 with the launch of the flagship EV9 SUV.

Kia also confirmed that it will introduce two battery-electric pickups before the end of the decade. One of them will be "a strategic model for emerging markets," which is PR speak for "forget about that little thing; it ain't coming here." The second was simply described as a "dedicated electric pickup truck."

"The company will make the sales of these vehicles the focus of future business growth. Kia will expand the proportion of eco-friendly cars from 17% of global sales in 2022 to 52% in 2030," Kia said. "In major markets with strong environmental regulations and a growing demand for EVs, such as Korea, North America, Europe and China, Kia plans to increase its proportion of eco-friendly car sales by up to 78% by 2030," it said.

Kia's plans also include a new dedicated, entry-level BEV and a pledge to make 100% of its new vehicle introductions fully connected (capable of over-the-air updates, etc.) starting from 2025. By 2026, Kia says all of its new vehicles will be available with autonomous driving tech, likely under the banner of its new semi-self driving suite dubbed "AutoMode."

Related video: