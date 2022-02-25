2023 Mini lineup gets smarter, more colorful

Mini has already announced the changes it's making to its line-up for the 2023 model year. The numerous special-edition models that it unveiled in February 2022 will be joined by new exterior colors, additional upholstery options and more available driving aids.

While a completely new version of the Hardtop is on its way, the current-generation model will return for 2023 — it might be its final model year. Buyers who select the Signature or the Iconic version of the Cooper S or the John Cooper Works can order Zesty Yellow, which is an eye-catching color that was inaugurated by the 2022 Convertible. Multi-tone roof options are also available on the aforementioned variants.

The electric SE's Signature and Iconic trim levels can be ordered in Island Blue, while Rooftop Gray leaves the palette. And, the Iconic trim level can be configured with Cloth Leatherette Black Pearl, Cloth Leatherette Black Pearl Light Checkered and Chesterfield Leather Malt Brown upholsteries. Mini notes that this is the first time it offers the Chesterfield Leather Malt Brown option on the battery-powered Hardtop.

Park Assist and a head-up display join the list of features included in the Driver Assistance package, while adaptive cruise control is now a standalone option. In turn, this makes the Driver Assistance Package available regardless of whether buyers get a stick or an automatic, because adaptive cruise control isn't compatible with the manual transmission. And, yes: the stick shift is sticking around for 2023.

Similar changes apply to the Clubman and the Countryman. The former is available with the same multi-tone roof option as the Hardtop and with the Driver Assistance Package regardless of transmission type, and the Driver Assistance package offered on both models gains Park Assist and a head-up display. Finally, the space-saver spare tire is exclusively offered as a standalone options on both bigger Mini models.

Pricing for the 2023 model year stays relatively flat, which is a nice surprise. The only exceptions are the Cooper variants of the Hardtop, the Convertible and the Countryman, which cost $500 more than they did in 2022. Pricing for the full range, including Mini's $850 destination fee, is as follows:

Note that All4 is Mini-speak for all-wheel-drive. The BMW-owned firm will begin building its 2023 models in March 2022.

Related video: