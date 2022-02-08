Mini is aggressively stepping into the world of special editions for its 2023 model year lineup, and it’s revealing three of them today. They include the Untold Edition, Resolute Edition and Untamed Edition. Not all special editions are available on all models, but every model gets at least one special edition

To our delight, all of these models are legitimately interesting in their appearance, so let’s dive right into it.

Mini Untold Edition

The Untold Edition is specifically for the Clubman, and you can spec it on the model’s performance trims, including the S, S All4 and John Cooper Works. It’s the flashiest of the three special editions, and much of that can be attributed to the 18-inch “Refined Brass” and black two-tone wheels. This wheel is exclusive to the Untold Edition, and it’s bound to turn heads.

The exterior is done in Sage Green paint, but Mini has done something a little special to further separate the exterior from normal Clubmans by color-matching the plastic cladding to the exterior paint. This is done by dyeing it during production, and it visually lowers the ride height by giving the whole car a generally uniform color. Other trim pieces are done in either “Refined Brass” or glossy black to give a premium and sinister look. You get some intriguing hood and roof stripes, and the side scuttles are 3-D-printed with a unique pattern.

Mini attacks the interior by installing leather seats in a paint-matching Sage Green with contrasting seams and piping. You’ll see Sage Green accents on the dash, and the air vents mimic exterior trim in Refined Brass. You’ll find “Untold Edition” logos in a few different places, like the steering wheel and side sills.

The Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition starts at $42,500. It’s based on the top-rung Iconic trim (just like the other special editions announced today), which means it comes loaded with most any option you might want. If you desire the JCW version, the price jumps to $49,750. Mini is allowing you to spec these special editions by just adding a separate option package onto the car. For example, a regular Clubman S is made into an Untold Edition via a $2,250 package.

Mini Resolute Edition

The Resolute Edition can be applied to the widest range of Minis, including the Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door, Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door, Cooper S Convertible and Cooper SE. Yes, this is the one you can get if you want the electric Mini SE.

This Mini special edition features Rebel Green exterior paint, formerly a JCW-exclusive shade. It’s contrasted by a Pepper White roof and mirror caps, but on the Convertible these parts are black. Most exterior trimmings are done in “Resolute Bronze,” which pairs rather nicely with the dark green paint. Just like the Untold Edition, Mini had some fun with the wheels and installed 18-inch patterned and glossy black rims. Meanwhile, the SE makes do with the same 17-inch wheel design as the normal car.

Things get even more spicy on the interior, as Mini uses an epic checkered tweed fabric for its seats. The dash features gold trim that mimics the hood stripes, and there are Resolute logos to be seen on the steering wheel and door sills.

Pricing for the Resolute Edition starts at $36,750 for the Hardtop 2 Door. The SE is $38,750, and the Convertible is $41,250.

Mini Untamed Edition

The Untamed Edition is exclusively for the big Countryman. You can spec it on either the Cooper S Countryman, Cooper S Countryman ALL4 or the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid.

A new-for-Mini exterior paint color, Momentum Gray, is applied to the exterior. This is matched up with a number of exterior elements in the same Momentum Gray, such as the side skirts, intake surrounds and reflector inserts. Stripes in Frozen Bluestone and black badging creates some contrast, and two-tone 18-inch wheels draw the eye.

The interior of this model is even more intriguing than the exterior. Here, we get Highland Green leather seats with gray inserts and green and blue stitching. Yeah, there are a lot of colors here, but it works. Mini’s dash trim is actually backlit and printed with a landscape pattern such that it’s rather flashy at night. Like the other models announced today, this one features special edition logos throughout.

The Cooper S Countryman Untamed starts at $42,750. It can be as expensive as $47,750 for the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4.

Mini says that all of these special edition models will start production in March this year, and should be on dealer lots a few weeks after that.

Related video: