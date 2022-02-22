2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition darkens the sedan's trim

Volvo revealed the 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition today, firmly hopping on the trend of blacking out different trim bits that countless other cars offer.

The staid but handsome S60 is given a dash of attitude with this appearance package, and we like the look. Volvo says the Black Edition features glossy black paint for the grille, Volvo badge, grille slash, window trim badging and exhaust tips. Additionally, the 19-inch wheels are painted in the same shade of glossy black. You’ll have two paint options: Onyx Black Metallic or Crystal White Metallic.

All of the badging in black is a unique look for Volvo products, as we’re accustomed to seeing brightwork on all of Sweden’s cars these days. You can get the Black Edition for the Momentum, R-Design and Recharge (PHEV) models, so it’s essentially available across the model range. It adds $700 to the purchase price, meaning a base, front-wheel-drive Momentum Black Edition costs $40,995 after destination.

The S60 Black Edition is going to be built in limited quantities for the 2022 model year — Volvo says only 450 total will be produced. So if you like what you see here, best go out and snag one before they’re all spoken for.

