Next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spied for the first time

We just drove the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL for the first time, but Mercedes is wasting no time at prepping the convertible’s sister car: the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. We call these siblings, because both the SL and AMG GT are built on the same chassis and developed by the folks at AMG. It just so happens that Mercedes decided to release the convertible first, leaving the hardtop AMG GT to follow.

These spy shots showing an AMG GT prototype are the first we’ve seen for this next-gen car, making it all the more exciting. To our delight, the tester appears to be rather far along in the testing phase — it’s already wearing production headlights and taillights. The proportions up front are no surprise, as it largely looks like the SL from the hood on forward. We’ll note that the GT is sporting the typical AMG radiator grille. Besides the grille, though, Mercedes has carefully covered the front end to keep its styling a secret.

From the windshield on back, the AMG GT is its own monster, and it appears to be a beautiful one at that. The roof elegantly cascades down into the rear of the car at a lovely decline, and while it doesn’t look like an exact replica of the current AMG GT, the idea is the same. The super-compact, rounded rear end is going to look superb when the camouflage is removed — we can’t wait to see it.

Many of the details are exactly what we’re accustomed to from AMG these days. The quad exhaust out the back will bellow out a twin-turbo V8’s roar. The wheels are a recent AMG design with the inner circular piece being the main attraction — we drove a GLB 35 with a similar wheel design. Hiding behind those wheels appear to be standard brakes, not optional carbon ceramics. We’re already excited about the color selection, too, because this AMG GT is sporting a vibrant shade of yellow, exposed on the roof, small cutouts on both bumpers and under the retractable rear spoiler.

We don’t know exactly when Mercedes will reveal this AMG GT, but we suspect it’ll be relatively soon. There’s a good chance that it debuts as a 2023 model year here, which means our wait won’t be too much longer.

