2022 Fiat 500X gets Yacht Club Capri special edition

Fifteen years ago, Fiat released a product roadmap identifying 10 new models to appear between 2007 and 2010 that would join seven extant models across Europe and the U.S. Today, Fiat's home market of Italy only sells five models, three of them versions of the 500, and the U.S. has just one, the 500X. As for that model, it sold 1,443 units here in 2020; based on the 980 sales through the end of September this year, Fiat won't even reach that abysmal mark. Yet the show must go on, so Fiat's got two touches of flair in store for the 2022 500X. Starting small, there will be an "Al-Fresco" retractable fabric roof available for all trims. To ensure the sprezzatura a 500X driver demands, the top can be had in four colors, three of them being black, gray, or red.

The last color, blue, is reserved for the bigger news: A new Yacht Club Capri trim, a special edition model that is also blue. The model is named for the island of Capri, not far from Naples, Italy, and the numerous yachts that stop in there. Based on the penultimate Sport trim, it comes awash in Venenzia blue paint and sits on 18-inch wheels with Venezia blue accents outside, and gets Yacht Club Capri badging. Inside, Ivory leather seats with blue piping face an instrument panel with a woodgrain insert and shift lever given a satin finish. In other markets this same model is known as the Yachting Collector's Edition and is also available on the two-door all-electric 500, the build allotment limited to 500 numbered units. Fiat didn't mention limited production for the U.S.

Every 500X is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque sending power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic.

Fiat hasn't officially released pricing, but based on information found on auto pricing sites, it appears the automaker could have a $680 price increase in mind. Fiat says the current four trims will carry over, Pop, Trekking, Sport, and Trekking Plus. According to the info we found, only three are priced so far. Tentative pricing for 2022, including the whopping $1,495 destination charge, is:

Pop: $28,120

Trekking: $29,255

Sport: $30,110

