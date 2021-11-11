Lotus-based Radford Type 62-2 shows its retro-styled interior

England-based Radford introduced the Type 62-2, a limited-edition coupe with a heritage-laced design, earlier in 2021. But it didn't show us the interior. Now, Radford finally revealed what the car looks like inside, and it's a blend of retro styling cues and modern tech that enthusiasts will love.

At first glance, the Type 62-2's cockpit looks like it's from a different era. The driver faces a meaty three-spoke steering wheel, the shift linkage is exposed, and there is a pair of Bremont instruments (one is a clock, the other is a stopwatch) positioned on the passenger-side of the dashboard. We could be describing a 1970s rally car. However, a closer inspection reveals features buyers expect from a car in 2021.

Look behind the steering wheel (whose spokes are made with carbon fiber) and you'll spot a digital instrument cluster with a layout that can be configured by each buyer. You could, in theory, ask for the tachometer to be front and center, for example. Screens positioned on either side of the dashboard display the footage from the cameras that replace the exterior mirrors, and a phone dock that doubles as a wireless charger is hidden behind the build plate located on the center stack. Users can set their phone there to access navigation and music apps.