Lotus-based Radford Type 62-2 shows its retro-styled interior

England-based Radford introduced the Type 62-2, a limited-edition coupe with a heritage-laced design, earlier in 2021. But it didn't show us the interior. Now, Radford finally revealed what the car looks like inside, and it's a blend of retro styling cues and modern tech that enthusiasts will love.
At first glance, the Type 62-2's cockpit looks like it's from a different era. The driver faces a meaty three-spoke steering wheel, the shift linkage is exposed, and there is a pair of Bremont instruments (one is a clock, the other is a stopwatch) positioned on the passenger-side of the dashboard. We could be describing a 1970s rally car. However, a closer inspection reveals features buyers expect from a car in 2021.
Look behind the steering wheel (whose spokes are made with carbon fiber) and you'll spot a digital instrument cluster with a layout that can be configured by each buyer. You could, in theory, ask for the tachometer to be front and center, for example. Screens positioned on either side of the dashboard display the footage from the cameras that replace the exterior mirrors, and a phone dock that doubles as a wireless charger is hidden behind the build plate located on the center stack. Users can set their phone there to access navigation and music apps.
Buyers will have three basic trim levels to choose from: Classic, Gold Leaf, and John Player Special. Each one will receive a specific look inspired by liveries that Lotus race cars have used in the past, though buyers will be invited to configure their car exactly how they want it. What won't change is the engine: it's a supercharged, 3.5-liter V6 that found its way into the Type 62-2 from Toyota via the Lotus Emira. Bolted to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, it develops about 430 horsepower in the Classic model, around 500 in the Gold Leaf, and approximately 600 in the John Player Special thanks in part to a specific supercharger.
Radford will build 62 units of the Type 62-2, and production is scheduled to start before the end of 2021. Deliveries will begin in early 2022. Pricing information hasn't been announced, but don't expect this rare British coupe built largely by hand to come with a bargain price.
