2023 Subaru Solterra EV will debut at LA Auto Show next week

Today’s news is accompanied by a single preview image showing the Solterra trekking through a muddy road. We see the wheel, giant black fender cladding, part of the headlight and the “EV” badge on the fender. Just like the preview images we saw before (below), the resemblance to the Toyota bZ4X is obvious to see.

Our wait to see Subaru ’s first electric vehicle is almost up. The 2023 Subaru Solterra is now officially slated to debut at this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show . Those ravenous to see the information as soon as it hits should tune in on November 17 at 1 :45 p.m. ET to see Subaru reveal the crossover via a livestream show.

The LA Auto Show is shaping up to be a show with a number of electric car debuts. We know the Kia Concept EV9 is going to be revealed at the show, and the final production Fisker Ocean is coming, too. Add the Solterra to the list, and we’re going to have quite the electric time.

As for expected Solterra specs, we have the official bZ4X specs to look at. The Toyota version is available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, but we already know the Subaru will be all-wheel-drive-only. Toyota’s car only makes 214 horsepower with all-wheel drive, so don’t expect this to be a super-quick EV. Driving range is 285 miles for the AWD bZ4X, and Toyota estimates that charging at a 150 kW charger should get you from 0-80% in about 30 minutes.

Take all of the above vital specs with a grain of salt, though, as Subaru could have done some tinkering of its own to produce different numbers. We’ll find out soon enough, as the official reveal will take place next week.

