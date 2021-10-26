Bentley Bentayga Speed honors Russian ballet with creative colors

Bentley has become the first major automaker to release a series of cars dedicated to Russian ballet — sorry, Lada. It's planning to build a series of six Bentayga Speed models inspired by a different motion performed by ballet dancers in Russia.

Each SUV in the series wears a specific livery; three feature a single-tone paint job while the rest get a two-tone look. As of writing, only one of the limited-edition SUVs has been revealed. It's painted in Silver Storm over Damson, which is Bentley-speak for purple, and it receives a brown and purple leather interior with contrasting Koa wood trim. Some of the other color combinations planned will be more subtle. One will be painted in Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue, for example. At the other end of the spectrum, another will be fully finished in purple.

Edition-specific contrast stitching and ballet silhouettes added to the seats and to the trim on the dashboard further set the members of this few-off series apart from the regular-production Bentayga Speed. And, each car is named after a unique ballet move; the name appears on the sill plates. Before you get in, keep an eye out for the unique Russian Heritage LED welcome lighting that's exclusive to these six cars.

Don't look for ballet-inspired modifications under the hood. Power comes from the regular-production Speed's mighty 6.0-liter W12 engine, which is twin-turbocharged to develop 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The latter figure is available over a broad range that stretches from 1,500 to 5,000 rpm. The firm quotes an impressive 3.9-second sprint from zero to 62 mph and a top speed of 190 mph.

Pricing information hasn't been announced but it's of little interest: all six cars have already been spoken for. They'll be delivered by Bentley dealerships in the Moscow area before the end of 2021. Bentley explained that this is the first chapter in a series of Russian Heritage Edition models developed specifically for the Russian market. It plans to release new Russia-themed limited-edition models annually.

Fear not if you're into big, powerful SUVs and head-turning paint colors but aren't on the list to receive a ballet-themed Bentayga. Mulliner (the division that handles Bentley's in-house customization) takes requests; its 1,000th project was a sweet potato-colored Bentayga.

