Celebrate National Cat Day by winning a Subaru Outback full of pet gear

Subaru is a car company long associated with dogs, but this week we celebrate National Cat Day, and if that wasn't a good enough reason to give your furry companions extra treats and pets today, here's another: You can win a 2022 Subaru Outback, complete with a pet accessory pack, if you enter at Omaze.

The five-seat, all-wheel drive Outback that you’ll win is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. Other features, according to Omaze, include, “standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology*; 8.7 inches of ground clearance, SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration; raised roof rails with integrated and retractable cross bars and integrated tie-down points; LED steering responsive headlights,”' as well as your choice of accessories for your pet.

The Outback, redesigned for 2020, features a 2.5L four-cylinder boxer engine and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive. Here’s what we said about it on our first drive:

“Our first driving stint was in an Outback Touring equipped with the lesser of two available engines. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four, with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, feels perfectly adequate for the driving we did at or near sea level, and climbs competently on steep grades. While it didn’t perform passing maneuvers with a sense of urgency, we still felt comfortable overtaking slower vehicles when we had to.

"For daily driving somewhere like the California coast, or the suburbs of the Detroit, the more economical 2.5 (26 mpg city, 33 highway, 29 combined) would be our choice to live with. This is mated to a CVT, one programmed to “shift” like a traditional automatic, staying out of its own way, and providing a nice linear pull — without a rubber band type of feel — when you need to climb a hill. Paddle shifters on the back of the wheel give you a sense of more control, if that’s something you need. We rarely used them.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the ASPCA. According to Omaze, “The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA) is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. They assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training and resources.”

If you want this Outback in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is October 27, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.