Honda drops new browser game 'EvoTrack' to celebrate 2022 Civic Si debut | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

Honda has released a mobile browser game in honor of the 2022 Civic Si debut

In this week's news-we-definitely-didn't-see-coming, Honda has decided to release a mobile game featuring the new Civic Si. Don't try to download it from your app store, though. Strangely, this one can only be played in your browser. The game is called "EvoTrack" and you can get to it just by simply clicking right here. It's a simple game, but effective for what it is. Players race on a track in a car that auto-accelerates while you turn by lightly swiping left or right on your smartphone or by clicking and holding your mouse if you're on desktop.

Essentially, the object of the game is to keep going for as long as you can before you hit an obstacle or the wall. It's tougher than it seems. Interestingly, there's a real-world element to the game as well, since "players posting the top three scores of the week will win a digital voucher to purchase Honda or Red Bull Racing official licensed merchandise." If you've got a deft touch and some time on your hands, why not try to win some prizes?

"Hot Wheels Unleashed" is getting the “Seville by Gucci” Cadillac and Batman DLC

"Hot Wheels Unleashed" has quickly become one of our new favorite games to play on our weekly livestream, Tuesdays at 2pm ET, and we were thrilled to see some exciting new content announcements for it this week. First up, players will be able to get their hands on a Hot Wheels version of the 1978 Gucci Cadillac Seville in-game "sometime in the coming months." This is a classic, suave vehicle and we can't wait to see a digitized die-cast version of it.

Second, Batman DLC is coming to the game in a big way. Starting on November 11, "Hot Wheels Unleashed" will enter the "DC Super-Villains Racing Season" which will include a handful of free and premium content to unlock including 6 themed vehicles (Bane, The Cheetah, Poison Ivy, Black Manta, Deathstroke and Harley Quinn) and new themed customization items for your in-game basement as well as your player profile.

On December 2nd, you'll be able to purchase the Batman Expansion DLC for even more Bat-related goodies. The DLC includes a new career map inspired by Gotham City, a new Batcave in-game environment to build your tracks in, with new tracks and items, and 5 themed vehicles: The Penguin, Robin 2.0T, Armored Batman, Batman Rebirth and The Joker GT. It also includes a new Joker Funhouse Split track builder module and many themed customization items. Don't worry, if you already have the Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 1, it's all included. Check out some of the trailer below to learn more.

"WRC 10" gets a free update with new historical content