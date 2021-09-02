Ford actually built a 'Very Gay Raptor' in response to an internet troll

"Very gay" is how one internet denizen described the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition pickup in a comment on a Ford Europe social media post. The company noticed and, in response, took the concept of a very gay Ranger Raptor and ran with it. The result? A rainbow and glittery gold-wrapped truck parading the streets of Cologne, Germany to celebrate Pride Day.

The marketing team responsible for the truck, a butched-up version of the mid-size Ranger pickup, has always been, shall we say, pretty cheeky. The promotion of the 2021 Ranger Raptor Special Edition, or R.S.E., centered around an Old West-meets-Mad Max theme titled "The Good, the Bad, and the Bad R.S.E." Americans might not see it right away, but British and Australian English speakers will immediately get the pun: bad-arse.

Not everyone agreed, though. According to Ford, the aforementioned commenter wrote in response to the reveal, "Well... that's a cool car! -But that blue color is very Gay!! Hey Ford! Paint in BlackNGold or camo!"

Subtlety, or the judicious use of exclamation points, were not the commenter's forte, but whoever it was did spark a comeback from Ford. On June 25, the company tweeted an animation of the Raptor in its rainbow livery in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

But then Ford went one step further and actually built a Ranger Raptor in said livery. In a clever move, Ford took the "black and gold" recommendation literally, wrapping the truck in the glitziest gold one can imagine. Over the gold, a rainbow swirls around the truck, ending with a pink heart on the tailgate.

What Ford has dubbed the Very Gay Raptor made its debut at the Christopher Street Day parade, a LGBTQ+ celebration in Cologne. Incidentally, this isn't the first time Ford has participated at the event with a rainbow-themed vehicle. In 1997 Ford created a Ka Pickup prototype out of the Ka compact hatch. The concept never made it to production, but it was later repainted in rainbow colors by Ford's internal GLOBE (Gay, Lesbian Or Bi-Sexual Employees) group for use in Christopher Street Day celebrations for many years.

Predictably, it has elicited many negative responses on social media, but many have shown their support of the truck as well. Perhaps Ford could come back with an even stronger response. A be-rainbowed F-150 Raptor or Ford GT, anyone?

