Genesis GV80 gets luxurious six-seater option in South Korea

Genesis pushed the GV80 even further upmarket in its home country. It released an updated version of the big SUV that gains an available six-seat layout designed primarily around the passengers riding in the second row.

The six-seat interior joins the five- and seven-seater configurations on the GV80's list of options. While the largest Genesis SUV offers luxury regardless of how many people it can carry, the six-seater was developed as a range-topping version with a pair of individual second-row seats separated by a full center console. The leather-upholstered chairs are heated and ventilated, and the passengers sitting in them enjoy a long list of amenities.

Separate rear-seat entertainment systems allow one second-row passenger to watch a movie while the other listens to music. Cupholders, wireless device chargers, and separate HVAC controls let them travel in their own little bubble. And, the second-row center console features ambient lighting plus the same wood trim as the one that's between the occupants in front.

Most of the other changes Genesis made to the GV80 for 2022 are relatively minor. For example, the color palette gains two shades named Mauna Red and Barossa Burgundy, respectively, and the brake calipers available on the 3.5-liter-powered model are now also fitted to SUVs powered by the 2.5- and 3.0-liter engines. Additionally, some of the onboard software (like the navigation system) will receive over-the-air updates.

Buyers can already order the 2022 Genesis GV80 in South Korea, where it starts at 61.36 million won (about $53,000). Details about the American-spec version of the SUV haven't been released yet. We've asked the company if the posh six-seater layout is coming to our shores, and were simply told to stay tuned.

While the five-, six-, and seven-seat GV80s look the same when viewed from the outside, the range could grow with a fastback-like model in the not-too-distant future. Unverified reports claim a more style-oriented version of the SUV with a swoopy roof line could make its debut before the end of 2021 to compete directly against the BMW X6.