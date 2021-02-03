Genesis will follow the path blazed by BMW and turn the GV80, its first SUV, into a high-riding fastback, according to a recent report. The model will land in the same arena as the X6, among other coupe-like SUVs.

South Korea's members-only GV80 Club obtained this morsel of information from anonymous Genesis insiders. Its informants sketched the outline of an SUV that looks a lot like the GV80 from the rocker panels to the belt line. Above that, it stands apart from its more utilitarian sibling with a steeper windshield and a sharper-sloping roof line. The transformation brings bigger wheels, too, but we don't know if the front end has been tweaked.

Much like the X6 is an evolution of the X5, the Genesis model will be closely related to the GV80 (pictured) under the sheetmetal. It'll be sportier and more expensive than the family hauler it's based on, so it might eschew the entry-level 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and hop straight to the turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6. If that's the case, all-wheel drive will come standard. If it gets a turbo four, rear-wheel drive might be the default configuration.

Genesis hasn't commented on the rumor, and it hasn't signaled its intention to jump into a segment dominated by the X6. Assuming the report is accurate, we'll start seeing the first test mules racking up miles by the end of 2021.

If it's indeed in the pipeline, the GV80 fastback — a name that certainly won't be retained for production — will compete against the aforementioned X6, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, the Audi Q8, and, at the top end of the range, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Sales could start during the 2022 model year.

