Mini STRIP gets Paul Smith's help with graceful sustainability

For the 40th anniversary of the original Mini in 1999, British designer Paul Smith created a vintage two-door Mini overlaid with the multicolored stripes he's known for. You can buy still buy a set of his "Artist Stripe" Mini-Car Cufflinks at the Paul Smith site. For Mini's newest collaboration with the knighted Royal Designer for Industry, the partnership dropped the "e" from "stripe" to create the one-off Mini STRIP concept. Given the tagline "Sustainable design with a twist," if you wanted to show off the possibility of combining high design with unprocessed, renewable materials, the Mini STRIP is a sensational way to do it.

The project started with the steel bodyshell of a battery-electric Mini Cooper SE. Everything added to the shell needed to satisfy the themes of simplicity, transparency, and sustainability, which meant eliminating anything that could be eliminated, and rethinking the materials and forms of the rest. Outside, the STRIP bears its naked steel, complete with the grinding marks from the finishing process. There's naught but a layer of transparent paint to shield the metal against corrosion. The duller, contrasting hue in places like the front and rear apron and hood intake are from 3D-printed parts. The grille trim has been fashioned from recycled Perspex, same as the panoramic roof and the aero covers on the wheels. The silver screw heads in the black trim are intended to highlight and ease the process of dismantling the car when it's time for bits to be recycled. The only color outside is a splash of neon green that hides under the charging port cap.

The cabin hardware is nothing but the indispensable, lightly trimmed. Smith insisted on painting the steel shell a vivid blue. The instrument panel is a single semi-transparent piece, a smartphone replacing Mini's usual large center gauge. The only switchgear consists of five toggles hanging above the area that's clearly missing its center tunnel. The dash and upper door pads, plus the sun visors, are made from recycled cork without any synthetic filler. The door pulls are wound climbing cord, the door openers made of milled, recyclable aluminum, same as the steering wheel spokes. The seat surfaces and piping are knitted fabric, tying in with mesh panels used on the lower doors, the airbags running along the roof, and the cover over the airbag in the steering wheel. That wheel is wrapped in bicycle tape, a nod to Smith's taste for cycling. The floor mats come in recycled rubber, their galactic-looking patterns the multicolored bits of rubber used during the upcycling process.

This showcase of doing more with less probably ends here, but there's no reason it couldn't have some effect on future production Minis. Brand designer Oliver Heilmer said, "The process was an invaluable learning experience. You constantly ask yourself about what is really necessary and what is not, if you think it is — why? With every item, you choose if it stays or if it goes, and it provides you with a fresh new view on a given space." Mini plans to hold a public debut on September 12, which is the last day of the Munich Motor Show.

