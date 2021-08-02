BMW R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B expand the big-bike family

BMW opened its new foray into big cruisers with last year's R 18 and R 18 Classic. This year the R 18 tree branches in two more directions with the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental; the B is for "bagger," the Transcontinental is for iron-butt sunup-to-sundown days in the saddle. Their hearts, naturally, remain the 1.8-liter flat-twin boxer engine cradled in a tubular steel double-loop frame. The "Big Boxer," as BMW calls it, rolls up with the same 91 horsepower and 116 pound-feet of torque. That shove starts low down, with 111 lb-ft available from 2,000 rpm through to 4,000 rpm.

The R 18 Transcontinental puts on a big fairing with three lights and a high windshield. The engine's been finished in silver metallic, gets standard chromed protection bars, and standard running boards hung astride for driver and passengers. Three bags add bulk to the backside, two side cases and a top case riding a vibration damper behind the pillion seat. That seat, by the way, comes heated as standard.

The bagger sticks to genre with a sleeker fairing, shorter windshield, and single headlight. The boxer mill's finished in matte black, rider and passengers here using footpegs but are able to fit optional running boards. Two side cases hang next to the rear wheel, framing a rear seat that's a little narrower and a lower than that on the R 18 Transcontinental.