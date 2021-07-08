Shelby American's 2021 F-150 offers 775 supercharged horses

Shelby American showed off its 2021 Shelby F-150 Thursday, capitalizing on this year's Ford F-150 redesign with some new hardware and a little more power from its available supercharger.

The 2021 Shelby F-150 isn't really much different on paper from last year's models. Apart from the upgrades Ford baked into its 2021 redesign, the Shelby model gets a slight bump in power – up to 775 horses (on 93 octane) from the 2020 Shelby F-150 and Super Snake's "mere" 770 – along with a revised suspension and all the other goodies you've come to expect from a Shelby custom.

"With the growing demand for our muscle trucks worldwide, we spent the past year carefully improving and engineering our Shelby off-road version of the tough new Ford F-150," Shelby American Vice President of Operations Vince LaViolette said in the announcement. "The refinement designed into it is unprecedented in our history. Building upon the advancements that Ford designed into the F-150, we created the most capable, enjoyable and sophisticated off-road truck to wear the Shelby nameplate."

Without the supercharger, you only get the 5.0-liter V8's 395 horsepower, but you still benefit from an off-road suspension tuned similarly to that of Ford's own F-150 Raptor (including internal-bypass Fox shocks) and an interior package that includes two-tone Shelby seat leather and branded floor mats. Outside, it gets a unique body kit and ram-air style hood.

Shelby American only plans to build a relatively small number of 2021 F-150s and you can be one of the lucky few if you're willing to part with a cool $107,080 before the optional blower, which pushes you up to $114,980. Don't worry; that includes the price of the F-150 Lariat 4x4 model on which it's based. Yeah, it's still expensive.

