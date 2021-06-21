Subaru Impreza enters 2022 largely unchanged, drops Limited Sedan

If there is one carmaker that sticks to a tried and true formula, it's Subaru. Their all-wheel-drive compacts and wagons are as predictable as the day is long (especially now, around the summer solstice). So, it should be no surprise that the Impreza goes into 2022 without any major updates.

In fact, even its pricing structure, starting at $19,720 for the base model including a $925 destination fee, remains unchanged. All trim levels get as standard equipment Subaru's trademark symmetrical AWD system, a backup camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The good news is that the base model continues to offer the 5-speed manual. Meanwhile, all trims with the CVT automatic-equipped models will get Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology, which includes automatic braking, lane keeping, lane departure warnings, and lead vehicle start alerts.

For 2022 the Subaru is introducing a new color, a dark blue called Sapphire Blue Pearl that will presumably replace the current Dark Blue Pearl. We'd be surprised if anyone could tell the difference without the use of a Pantone swatch unless the two were parked side by side.

The rest of the grade hierarchy carries over, with the Premium trim starting at $23,120 and adds paddle shifters, heated front seats, a 6.5-inch infotainment display, and 4G wifi capability. An optional package that includes power moonroof, blind-Spot detection, rear cross-traffic warnings, keyless access, and power driver's seat can be added for $1,970.

The Sport model is probably most appealing to enthusiasts, offering a sport suspension, 18-inch wheels and, if you get the 5-door, a short-throw five-speed manual with pricing starting at $23,920. All Sport body styles come with 8-inch multimedia screen, keyless access, aluminum pedals and leather over both the steering wheel and shift knob. The same option package as the Premium can be added, but will cost $2,470 due to the inclusion of a Harmon Kardon sound system.

At the top of the range there's the Limited. If you must have LED lights, leather interior, automatic climate control and some chrome trim on the outside, for 2022 your options are limited (no pun intended) to the five-door. Pricing starts $27,320 here, but with any of the previous trims the five-door hatchback costs $500 more than the sedan counterpart.

As such, the Impreza sedan has suddenly become a less compelling option. If shopping for an Impreza sedan we'd top out at the Premium trim, as the Sport model is not available with the five-speed manual and it doesn't seem worth it to pay for sportier hardware without the manual. The five-door, on the other hand, remains a good value at all levels.

