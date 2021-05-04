2022 Ford E-Transit gains full-line pricing and more detailed EPA range estimates

Ford revealed the 2022 E-Transit last year as an electric alternative to its many gasoline-powered commercial vans. We got vague pricing information and range figures for the maximum range model back then, but Ford is ready to share more today. Detailed pricing for the entire range of E-Transit vans is available, and so are their corresponding estimated EPA range figures.

The promise of a sub-$45,000 MSRP has been kept, as the base Low Roof Cutaway model starts at $43,295. That’s before the destination is added in, but Ford still hasn’t provided that figure. We suspect it’ll be near to or identical to the standard Transit that is built at the same Kansas City assembly plant. That van has a $1,695 destination charge tacked onto it, which would theoretically bring the final base price of the E-Transit up to $44,990, barely squeaking in under the promised $45,000 mark. Keep in mind that the E-Transit is also eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit at this time, making it an even more appealing option for businesses looking for a deal.

The two cheapest models (Cutaway Low Roof and Chassis Cab Low Roof) are the only two without EPA estimated range figures. The Chassis Cab’s price is only $530 more than the Cutaway. For a full breakdown of prices and range for all the Cargo Van configurations (the six remaining versions Ford will be building), read on through the list below.