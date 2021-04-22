Triumph Street Scrambler gets new engine, desert racer-inspired model

Triumph's versatile Street Scrambler will enter the 2022 model year with an updated engine and a handful of design tweaks. It will also spawn a limited-edition model that puts a modern spin on the brand's classic desert racers.

Motorcycle manufacturers need to keep tailpipe emissions in check, too, so Triumph fitted the 2022 Street Scrambler with a 900cc, 270-degree parallel twin that's compliant with the latest round of European regulations. Borrowed from the Bonneville, it develops 64 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 59 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm, figures on par with the outgoing model's engine. It exhales through high-mounted twin exhaust pipes, and it's bolted to a five-speed transmission. Significantly, Triumph pegs the engine's service interval at 12 months or 10,000 miles.

Visual changes include an aluminum number board added to the left side of the bike, a brushed aluminum finish on the throttle body finishers, the heel guards, and the headlight brackets, plus a redesigned seat. They're subtle, and the Street Scrambler doesn't stray far from its emblematic design. Riders have three paint schemes to choose from.

Modern motorcycles pack a surprising number of technology features, and the Street Scrambler is no exception. It offers three riding modes called Rain, Road, and Off-Road, respectively. Ride-by-wire technology makes these different profiles possible by adjusting the throttle response and adjusting the traction control system to best fit the riding conditions. Off-Road notably turns the ABS and traction control system off to give riders full control over on loose surfaces. In city riding, a torque-assist clutch makes the handle relatively light and easy to operate.

Triumph claims the original Scrambler launched the desert racing scene in the 1960s. It's honoring this heritage with a limited-edition model named Sandstorm (pictured) that wears Matt Storm Gray and Ironstone accents on the fuel tank, a front mudguard, a headlight grille, a tail tidy with an integrated LED taillight, and an aluminum skid plate. These add-ons give the Street Scrambler a head-turning look that's halfway between a street bike and an off-roader.

Only 775 units of the Sandstorm Edition will be built worldwide, and Triumph will deliver each example with a certificate of authenticity. On sale now across the nation, it's priced at $11,750. Pricing for the standard 2022 Street Scrambler starts at $11,000, a number that positions it near the middle of Triumph's range in the United States.