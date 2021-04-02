Lincoln Aviator backup camera failure spurs recall

Ford Motor Company has announced a recall of certain Lincoln Aviator SUVs to fix faulty rearview cameras. The recall is for 2020 and 2021 model-year Aviators. A total of 34,975 vehicles in the U.S. and another 3,053 in Canada and 379 in Mexico are affected.

The image processing module can fail, resulting in the loss of the camera feed when in reverse. Ford says it knows of no accidents or injuries related to the defect. Owners of the affected Aviators will be notified beginning May 19. Dealers will update the software in the modules.

In the meantime, Autoblog reminds drivers that if they experience backup camera failure, they can revert to the old-fashioned method of turning in their seat and looking out the back window when reversing.