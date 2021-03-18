Acura announces 2021 TLX Type S on-sale date and approximate price

Acura is clearing up a few nagging questions we had about the 2021 TLX Type S today. The company’s latest announcement spells out both the starting price and a precise on-sale date.

You’ll be able to drive a 2021 Acura TLX Type S home in May this year, and pricing starts “in the low $50,000s.” We wish Acura could be a little more specific on exact pricing, but apparently it’s not ready to divulge that information yet. Regardless, this price point makes perfect sense when you consider that the regular TLX with its 2.0-liter turbo can be optioned up to about $50,000.

It’s likely going to come in under the BMW M340i’s price (starts at $55,695). On the other hand, the Audi S4 will most likely undercut the Type S with its $50,945 base price. Do keep in mind that both the BMW and Audi will likely need a heavy hand in the options list to equal the Acura’s equipment, just as the non-performance models require.

As a reminder, the TLX Type S is getting a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that spits out 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque to the standard SH-AWD system. The 10-speed automatic is “sport-tuned,” and the car has a new Sport+ driving mode that isn’t on the regular TLX that notches everything up to another level of aggressiveness. You can get NSX-inspired lightweight wheels that hide big Brembo brakes and can be wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero summer tires. The Tiger Eye Pearl exterior paint pictured here is a Type S-exclusive paint option, too.

We’ll be looking forward to May this year, when we'll finally get behind the wheel of the Type S, which is the first Type S we’ve seen in America for 13 years.

