The 2021 Toyota Mirai is insanely cheap after tax rebates and $20,000 incentive

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is a stonking deal if you live in one of the few areas of this country with a hydrogen refueling station. Toyota prices the base XLE trim at $50,495, including the $995 destination charge, but what you’ll pay is nowhere near this price. CarsDirect recently discovered new incentives for the car that are enough to raise anybody’s eyebrows.

From now until the end of March, Toyota is offering a $20,000 incentive when taking advantage of Toyota financing. On its own, this brings the effective base price down to $30,495, or $46,995 for the Limited (yes, that trim level really is $16,500 more). But wait, there are government tax rebates to be taken into account here, too. The U.S. government will hand you an $8,000 federal tax credit, and the state of California (the only state you can buy the Mirai in) will shovel another $4,500 your way. Those two taken into account, you’re looking at an effective base price of $17,995. The Limited goes down to $34,495 after you collect those rebates, which is a wild deal versus the car’s $66,995 starting price, but its extras are hardly necessary and surprisingly few given the $16,500 premium. In other words, just stick with that $17,995 XLE.

This gets even harder to say no to when you remember that Toyota is offering every Mirai buyer a $15,000 fuel credit for three years and 21 days of free car rentals should you need to go further than the Mirai allows (357-mile range with the Limited trim and 402 miles with an XLE).

This is starting to get ridiculous, but CarsDirect also reports that Toyota is offering zero-interest financing for up to 72 months. The cost of ownership for this brand new and extremely nice hydrogen car is dizzyingly cheap right now. Using the “it’s a steal” cliche is too applicable in this the situation to forego saying it.

If you live in the Bay Area or Southern California, want to dive into the zero-emissions lifestyle and are relatively near a hydrogen station, consider the Mirai. This deal will supposedly expire at the end of March, and while it’s likely that Mirais will continue to be slow-sellers, we can’t say what the next few months of incentives will hold. You can read about what we think of the redesigned and stylish Mirai in our first drive review here.

