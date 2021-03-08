2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty ups screen size, cuts the cord

A big pickup needs a big touchscreen. That's apparently the thinking behind the 2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty, which gets a new infotainment system along with appearance changes for the new model year.

The Super Duty is not yet making the jump to a full-on redesigned model, as the regular F-Series did for 2021. It is, however, getting the 12-inch center touchscreen with SYNC 4 that's lifted from the redesigned F-150. The new infotainment system can display multiple functions at once and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new 12-inch unit is standard on the Lariat and higher trim levels. The XLT continues with an 8-inch touchscreen while the base XL has a 4.2 display, both of which run SYNC 3.

Beyond the upsized infotainment, changes to the 2022 Ford Super Duty are concentrated on the exterior. A new Lariat Sport Appearance Package brings a body-color grille, body-color bumpers, and body-color side mirrors, along with chrome exhaust tips and black running boards. The Black Appearance Package — with 20-inch black-painted wheels, black badging, black running boards, body-color bumpers and body-color grille bars — expands its availability to the XLT trim level. Finally, there are new color choices: Atlas Blue for the exterior, Baja for the Lariat interior, while the Limited's new interior colors are Navy Pier and Light Slate.

Powertrains are unchanged with a 7.3-liter V8 offering 475 lb-ft of torque, and a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel churning out 1,050 lb-ft.

The 2022 F-Series Super Duty arrives in dealerships this summer.

Related video: