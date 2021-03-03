Nissan will retrofit a 2021 Rogue safety fix after 2-star crash rating

Update: We asked Nissan if it could be more specific about what it's changing to improve the crash test score. A spokesperson told us that "the changes include updating the passenger air bag module, replacing the front passenger seat belt and updating related software."

The updated, original story continues below.

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue scored a two-star crash test rating in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's front passenger-side crash test. Now, Nissan is going to offer a fix, as reported by Roadshow.

This new report says that Rogues built after January 28, 2021, already have the retrofit applied to them, but new Rogues built before then will be called in for service to apply the fix.

Roadshow initially obtained a copy of Nissan’s statement (we have since received the same copy), and the text is below.