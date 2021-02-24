Back in January, we got a look at a Jeep Wrangler sporting previously unavailable half doors with soft windows, indicating that they would be available soon. And sometime between then and now, Jeep has made it officially available with the Dual Door Group option appearing in the 2021 Wrangler configuration tool.

The door option is available on almost every configuration of 2021 Jeep Wrangler on offer from two-door Sport to four-door Rubicon. The only models that it isn't offered with are the 4xe hybrid models and the flashy, street-oriented High Altitude. Two versions are available, a standard half door with fabric upper, or a version with a fancier upper section plus power heated mirrors and speed-sensitive power locks. Pricing, listed below, is dependent in part on whether you have a two-door or four-door, since you'll obviously be getting extra doors for the four-door.