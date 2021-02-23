Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dash cams have been a popular vehicle accessory worldwide for years. Owning a dash cam is a luxury, but luckily, not one that has to break the bank. If you've been thinking about picking up a cam for some extra protection behind the wheel, check out our list of these five best-selling dash cams on Amazon.

5) APEMAN 2K &1080P Dual Dash Cam - $99.99 (17% off) at Amazon.com

First up is this APEMAN cam featuring a 1440p front lens & 1080p rear dual lens. It captures video in a 170° wide-angle format. The cam supports up to a 128 GB SD card for storage and when it gets full, it automatically re-writes old files with new ones for ease of use. Thanks to a separate feature made possible by a built-in G-sensor, however, "the camera will automatically lock the current video when it detects a shake or collision, which won't be overwritten by the loop recording and saved [in] a separate event folder." The screen size is 2.7 inches and there are four buttons on the right side for easy operation. The cam has just over 7,000 ratings on Amazon.com with a total score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Caitlyn had this to say in her five-star review:

"Really impressed with this camera setup. [It] comes with two cameras, front and back, and all the wires needed to connect them ... the 'brain' is all in the front camera that has the large and bright LCD screen, buttons, SD card, etc., and the rear camera ... is small and light. The default settings work exactly how you'd expect - they start recording when you start the car, and stop when you stop. There are more features that I haven't explored fully yet, such as G-force sensitive recording and resolution adjustments."

Want to learn more? Check out the camera right here at a 17% discount.

4) Innosinpo 1080P FHD DVR Car Dashboard Camera Recorder - $35.99 at Amazon.com

This Innosinpo cam records in 1080p with 12MP resolution and features a three-inch screen. The cam records in a super wide-angle 170° view and like the previous selection it has G-sensor tech that allows it to lock footage during a crash to prevent it from being rewritten on the SD card. It's also great in low-light situations thanks to a F1.8 aperture, WDR and HDR technology. The Innosinpo features different modes such as "loop recording, motion detection, on/off audio, license plate stamp, time stamp, auto power off, screen saver, and burst photo," which make it great for a multitude of needs. It has over 3,000 ratings on Amazon with a cumulative 4.4 out of 5 star rating. Reviewer Hailey had this to say about the cam in her five-star review:

"This camera has good quality [recordings] for the low price and the service is great. I had a problem with a piece coming off and I contacted customer service. They were understanding and sent me a replacement for the situation."

Interested in the Innosinpo cam at the absurdly low price of $35.99? Check it out here.

3) Rove R2 4K Dash Cam - $119.99 at Amazon.com

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and more. This cam can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. After 9,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Ted F. had this to say in his five-star review:

"This is a great camera for your car. Small and easy to install, and [the] video quality is fantastic. The Car DV player is good but picture quality is better when played with the VLC player. I did have a codec issue with the VLC player and [a] minor issue with sun glare (not the cameras fault) and both issues were promptly responded to by the seller. Another nice feature [of] the VLC player is the ability to zoom in to read tags and things better. I also use the motion detection feature to record [whenever] there is motion around the car [while] it is parked. [I] have been using a Patriot 128 Micro SD card and get about a month's worth of video on it [while recording in] HD mode ... I would highly recommend [this] dash cam and the seller provides great support for any issues."

Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Check out this cam right here.

2) CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $49.98 (50% off) at Amazon.com

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 11,000 Amazon reviews this cam is sitting at a cumulative score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Chris A had this to say in his five-star review of the cam:

"Great dash cam for front and rear views. It's very easy to setup and start recording. This is great for insurance purposes when you need it. It continues to record and will save the video of any accident you may have. What is extremely nice is that the front view video and the rear video record in separate AVI files."

Want to snag this Chortau cam for 50% off? Learn more right here.

1) APEMAN Dash Cam 1080P FHD DVR - $44.99 at Amazon.com

The best-selling dash cam on Amazon is this APEMAN 1080p cam, available for just under $50. It features a three-inch screen, a 170° super wide-angle lens, built-in G-sensor, Super Night Vision technology, motion detection, seamless loop recording, and a parking monitor mode. This camera has a whopping 25,282 Amazon ratings with a cumulative product score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. David R had this to say in his five-star review of the product:

"I purchased this dash cam in Feb 2019 due to the positive reviews and price. I've been using it daily for over 8 months and it's been perfect. The clarity and data storage is amazing. [I] caught a vehicle crash in front of me and was able to turn it over to the driver not at fault. Last week, it began to give me problems with turning on and off intermittently during my drive, as if the device wouldn't hold a charge. I contacted APEMAN Customer Support and had the privilege of speaking with Katherine. After a few emails of troubleshooting with no success, she agreed to send me a replacement. Things break sometimes and most people get that. However, the high-level of customer service provided to me by Katherine was exceptional. Thank you APEMAN team."

Want to see what the hype is all about? You can learn more about the best-selling dash cam on Amazon right here.