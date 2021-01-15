Some early Ford Mustang Mach-Es subject to delivery delays

The first Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers may have to wait a bit longer than expected to get their hands on the new electric crossover. Ford confirmed a tip sent to Autoblog Friday that some early deliveries have been delayed to address quality concerns.

"As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month," Ford spokesperson Emma Berg said.

"As part of our quality process, we want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve. We notified affected customers that they may receive their Mustang Mach-Es on different timing than previously discussed. The team is working to expedite these vehicles, and we hope that customers receive them ahead of targeted dates, providing there are no COVID-19-related transportation delays."

That last bit is actually good news, as our tipster shared a screenshot of an email that was reportedly sent to a customer waiting on a 2021 California Rt. 1 edition, informing them that the expected delivery window has been pushed back by more than a month.

The full text of the email follows below for anybody who is unable to view the image embedded above.

Subject: THE ESTIMATED ARRIVAL DATE OF YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED Text: Dear [Redacted] To ensure your complete satisfaction, we will require additional time before your 2021 Mustang Mach-E California Rt. 1 is delivered to [Dealership Redacted]. Your vehicle's previous estimate delivery range of February 5 2021 and February 11 2021 has been updated to between March 18 2021 and March 24 2021. Your dealer will contact you to arrange the delivery and pickup details regarding your new vehicle. Thank you.

Related Video: