The Jeep Wrangler is one of our favorite off-roaders here at Autoblog, which is why it earned one of our Editors’ Picks. Straight from the factory the Wrangler Rubicon is incredibly off-road capable, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be improved, which is what a ton of Jeep enthusiasts do, and it’s exactly what DeBerti did to this Wrangler Unlimited that Omaze is giving away.

This matte gray, four-door Jeep features a black leather interior with red stitching, and is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. With its custom lift, it has a ground clearance of 14” and a wading depth of 34”. Other customizations, according to Omaze, include, “KC LED Lights Bars and auxiliary lights, 17” KMC simulated beadlock wheels with 37” BFGoodrich tires, smoked LED headlights and taillights, Alcon big brake kit with red calipers, Synergy Manufacturing 2” Offroad Suspension Lift with Fox Racing Shocks, Gibson custom exhaust system, custom ADD front and rear bumpers and spare tire carrier, 12,000-lb DV8 winch, custom DeBerti machined accessories and billet aluminum bits, American Adventure Lab full slide-out drawer system loaded with tools, accessories and a 37-quart fridge, custom Omaze logos.”

By entering this giveaway, you’re helping out Warrior Built. According to Omaze, “Warrior Built seeks to honor combat veterans and wounded service members who served our country by providing them with vocational and recreational opportunities. Their Warrior Built Garage exposes combat veterans to the world of fabrication and the mechanics of a variety of different vehicles. Warrior Built also brings combat veterans to events such as dirt bike races, off-road races, concerts and camping trips and helps them to pursue competitive action sports and racing themselves. These opportunities break through walls, foster an environment of healing, create great memories and help form new support systems.”

If you want this customized Wrangler sitting in your driveway, enter quickly. The deadline is January 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

