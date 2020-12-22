McLaren Sabre revealed with over 800 horsepower and 218-mph top speed

The McLaren Sabre is out and ready for business. While McLaren hasn’t provided its usual full information drop and detailed set of photos, McLaren of Beverly Hills has posted the first customer car on its website and released some details about the car.

One thing to know off the top is exclusivity: There will only be 15 Sabres built, and all of them are headed to the U.S. It was designed and personalized by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) to exacting U.S. standards, featuring “ideas and innovations that global homologation would not permit.” What those features and ideas are, McLaren isn't specifically disclosing (we asked). All McLaren could do was suggest that some of the aerodynamic elements and body work would not pass European or Asian homologation requirements.

The Sabre is packing more power than any other non-hybrid McLaren, beating out the Elva by 20 horsepower for a total of 824 ponies and 590 pound-feet of torque from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Acceleration figures aren’t available, but top speed is 218 mph. That makes it the fastest two-seat McLaren ever. Given the Senna-like huge aero all throughout the Sabre’s body, we imagine it’s rather lethal on a racetrack, too.

McLaren says it involved the future owners in development of the Sabre more than any car previous. The 15 folks buying got to have a close relationship with the MSO team of designers, engineers and test drivers in an effort to personalize each car to their preferred specifications. McLaren flew out test mules for buyers to get behind the wheel of at the Thermal Club. Then, they got to tell McLaren what they thought of the drive. Typically, feedback comes after owners take delivery of the finished car, so this is rather unusual.

There’s no official price from McLaren on the Sabre, but it hardly matters. All 15 cars are spoken for and sold, so nobody else will need to mull over the likely exorbitant MSRP.

