Pricing for the 2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition and the Maxima lineup in general is out. The special edition package will cost $2,125, and you’ll be able to tack it on to the $43,145 Platinum trim (price includes a $925 destination charge). That leaves the final asking price at $45,270, which is nearly spot-on with what our guesstimate pegged it at in our original reveal post.

The package includes a two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior with black roof, 19-inch gloss black wheels, black exterior trim and badges, black exhaust finishers, red semi-aniline leather seating with 40th Anniversary embossing, red interior stitching, satin dark chrome interior trim, white speedometer and tachometer faces to remind of past Maxima models, and heated rear seats.

Nissan also deleted the base S trim for 2021, effectively raising the base price by $2,540 by making the new entry point the SV trim. That new jumping off point is $37,915. The new model year also sees the deletion of the mid-grade SL trim and the highest Platinum Reserve trim. However, the 40th Anniversary Edition effectively replaces the Platinum Reserve. An SR with its specially sport-tuned suspension is still available, but is a little more expensive this year at $43,075.

The 2021 Maxima models are arriving at dealerships now, and Nissan says they’re currently on sale across the country.

