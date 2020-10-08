Over 1,700 motorists were stuck in traffic in Southern California on October 4, 2020, but it wasn't due to one of the region's horrendous traffic jams. They got together to form the largest parade of Subaru cars ever recorded.

Certified by Guinness as a new world record, the two-mile-long parade included 1,751 cars made by Subaru. Photos from the event show a diverse selection of models ranging from a late-model WRX STI to a 1980s GL. It doesn't look like the parade included a 360, the first car Subaru sold in America, but we spot a bright yellow Baja.

Surprisingly, it wasn't the first time a Subaru-only parade earned a spot in the Guinness book: 549 vehicles got together on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, in 2015 to set the previous record. Now, 1,751 is an impressive number, it beats Mini's 1,450-car record, but a handful of carmakers have managed to organize even bigger parades: 2,325 Porsche owners participated in a parade in Germany in 2008, and the Volkswagen Aficionado Club of Brazil put 2,728 examples of the original air-cooled Beetle on the same stretch of road in 1995.

Subaru's record wasn't set just for bragging rights and marketing fodder. The parade was part of an annual gathering named Subiefest that brings together enthusiasts from all over North America. Instead of selling tickets to the 2020 edition, it asked participants to make a donation to Feeding America, a charity created to end hunger. Subaru pointed out attendees paid for 241,800 meals, and its American division will donate the equivalent of 258,200 meals to bring the total number to 500,000. They'll be split among two food banks in California.

Subiefest is also where Subaru previewed the next-generation BRZ for the first time. It's expected to make its debut before the end of 2020, and it will arrive in showrooms in 2021 as a 2022 model.