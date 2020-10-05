Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still several days away (October 13th and 14th) so the best deals are yet to come but in preparation for the two-day main event the e-tailer has launched gift guides to pique our interest - the Home Holiday Guide, Holiday Electronics Gift Guide, Holiday Toys List, Fashion Gift Guide, and Beauty Gift Guide. We searched all of Amazon’s gift guides (spoiler alert - we didn’t find anything auto-related in the beauty guide so we'll just defer to the experts for that one) to curate an automotive-themed list of our favorite gift ideas and some of the best pre-Prime Day deals.

Within Amazon’s Holiday Toy list you can search for gift ideas by age group or you can shop by toy categories like “building toys and blocks,” “family game night,” “dolls and plush,” “collectibles,” “STEM and Arts & Crafts,” “sports and outdoor,” “action toys,” “early learning and pretend play,” “movie and TV characters,” “video games and tech,” and “play vehicles.” Below you’ll find some of our favorites from all of these sections.

Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike - $50.51 (40% off) at Amazon.com

This Harley-styled trike has a stable wheelbase and features easy grip handles and big pedals to make it easy for little riders to get cruising. It even has a storage compartment under the seat for small shades or other backyard road trip essentials. This would make for an awesome first ride for kids ages 2 to 5 years old. We found some used on eBay for less (note that it was also damaged), but they’re much more at $75.65 at Walmart right now.

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe - $49.00 (11% off) at Amazon.com

If your little rider is more of a coupe fan than a biker you can’t go wrong with this red and yellow icon. The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe is a classic and has been a best-selling riding toy since the late 1970s and the modern iteration seems to continue in that tradition with a 4.8-star rating on Amazon from more than 1,200 ratings. The Cozy Coupe features working doors, steering wheel, a gas cap that opens and closes, front wheels that spin 360 degrees, and a high seat back with cupholders in the rear. The manufacturer-recommended age for the Cozy Coupe is 18 months to 5 years. If your child, like the American car-buying public in general, feels like the Cozy Coupe isn’t their style, be sure to check out the Cozy Truck. It’s equally adorable but rugged! We do have a small warning before purchasing these Little Tikes rides-ons from Amazon - assembly is required so don’t save it for the last minute!

Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel - $275.98 (31% off) at Amazon.com

This racing wheel is compatible with PC, Playstation3, and Playstation4 (there’s an Xbox one version too that’s $20 less) and with an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 7,000 ratings, you should feel good about the purchase. It’s USB powered and requires PS3, PS4, or Windows 10, 8.1, 8, or 7. At the time of writing we did find it available at a lower price from one other seller but it wasn’t offered with Prime shipping or free returns. Oh, and yes, this wheel is compatible with Forza Horizon 4. If you haven’t tried it, it’s just about one of the most polished, content-filled racing games you can get for Xbox or PC.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Demolition Doubles - $6.88 (14% off) at Amazon.com

Hot Wheels? Monster trucks? Under $10? What’s not to love?!

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox - $159.95 at Amazon.com

It’s not on sale (check back on Prime Day) but this 847-piece Lego kit is an award-winning STEM learning toy, and who doesn’t love robots?! This set is designed to help kids learn about the creative world of coding by building and programming their own robot. It’s a 5-in-1 model so they can build and rebuild five multifunctional models including the M.T.R.4 or Multi-Tooled Rover 4. It’s designed for ages 7 to 12 and even though it’s currently priced on the higher side, the fun factor and educational value earn it a spot on our list. And don’t forget to check back on Prime Day to see if the price drops!

Ticket To Ride - $47.85 (13% off) at Amazon.com

A fun addition to any family game night rotation, "Ticket To Ride" is a fast-paced board game that takes about 60 minutes to play from start to finish. The goal is to compete to get the best train cards and routes before your opponents and build a railroading empire. The ticket cards challenge you to plan ahead as you work to unleash your inner railroad baron. It’s designed for 2-5 players ages 8 and up. If you use a compatible Amazon Echo device, and say “Alexa, launch Ticket to Ride” you’ll be taken on a guided tour of the game (no rule book needed). You can even play against Alexa.

Hot Wheels Stunt & Go Track Set - $19.97 (5% off) at Amazon.com

This isn’t the longest track you can get but it looks like a heck of a lot of fun for less than $20! This is basically a car hauler (it holds up to 18 Hot Wheels cars) that transforms into a short stunt track. There is even a launcher with four speeds you can adjust. Unfortunately this set isn’t compatible with the Monster Trucks we linked to earlier but here’s a 20-car Hot Wheels gift pack that you can launch with this set. It’s also on sale right now (14% off) and can be nabbed for less than $20. And for extra track you can currently get 40 feet with the Hot Wheels Mega Track Pack for less than one Andrew Jackson (not including tax).

LEGO Creator Ford Mustang - $149.99 at Amazon.com

We love Lego and we love cars (duh) so it was hard to recommend only one Lego set. We decided to go with this expert level 1960s Ford Mustang GT kit because we have an Autoblog staffer who has it and loves it, but it's definitely worth heading to Amazon's Lego Cars section and exploring everything they have like this amazing Lego Technic Land Rover Defender or Dominic Torretto’s Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious fame or this expert-level Creator kit featuring 007’s Aston Martin DB5. Come to think of it, we'll probably need to do a more comprehensive post on this whole section so stay tuned. Also, be sure to check back on Prime Day (October 13th and 14th) to see if this Lego set (and others) have gone on sale.

Nintendo Switch - List Price $299.99 at Amazon.com

We can’t in good conscience recommend buying the Switch this high above retail ($299.99) but we love it (all but one person on our commerce staff has one) and so it has to make our list. The Nintendo Switch has been notoriously hard to get this year but be sure to check back on Prime Day to see if there are deals. And here is a link to one of our favorite games, Mario Kart 8 deluxe that’s currently retailing for $60, though you can always download games on the Nintendo eStore.

If you’re just here for the bargains, we got you. Here are some more early Prime Day deals from Amazon. Also, be sure to come back to Autoblog on October 13th and 14th for our complete Prime Day 2020 coverage. We’ll have a post that we’ll be updating live throughout both days with the hottest deals, best gift ideas, and latest finds from all categories, and we'll be curating them for the auto-enthusiasts on your Holiday shopping list.