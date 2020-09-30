Possibly inspired by autumn leaves, BMW is adding a touch of orange to the X2 lineup. It detailed an appearance package named Edition Mesh that gives the crossover a colorful look that won't go unnoticed.

American-spec models will not wear the orange decals shown in BMW's images, but they'll receive pumpkin-colored accents on the 19-inch alloy wheels. Motorists who want a more subtle X2 will be able to order black accents instead. The Edition Mesh package also brings Shadowline exterior trim, the M Sport package, and a high-gloss black grille with three-dimensional mesh inserts (hence the name) borrowed from the X2 M35i.

Buyers will have five colors to choose from named Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Sunset Orange Metallic, and Brooklyn Grey Metallic, respectively. The latter is new to the X2 range.

Inside, the Edition Mesh package brings M Sport seats with integrated headrests for the front passengers. Like the aforementioned grille, they're hand-me-downs from the sportier M35i. Specific sill plates, aluminum-look trim, and grey accents complete the look, while the driver faces a three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles.

BMW is only making the Edition Mesh package available on the base 28i variant of the X2, and there are no mechanical changes. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine turbocharged to deliver 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard, and all-wheel drive is available at an extra cost. BMW pegs the crossover's zero-to-60-mph time at 6.3 seconds.

Selecting the Edition Mesh package adds $3,500 to the 2021 X2's price, which starts at $37,595 with front-wheel drive and $39,595 with all-wheel drive. Both figures included a mandatory $995 destination charge. BMW pointed out it will fill every Edition Mesh order it receives, so it's not a limited-edition variant.