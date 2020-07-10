Toyota's growing GR Heritage Parts division will start manufacturing replacement parts for the 2000GT in the fall of 2020. Some of the components it will make have been nearly unobtainable for several decades.

As of writing, the replacement parts listed in the company's catalog are for the five-speed manual transmission or the differential. The list includes gears, synchro hubs and sleeves, the shift fork, plus various bolts, bearings, gaskets, and washers. Enthusiasts rebuilding the 2.0-liter straight-six engine or looking for body panels won't be able to source parts from Toyota — at least not yet. Additional information will be published on August 1.

The 2000GT parts will be built in Japan, and they'll be available globally through participating Toyota dealers. Only buyers who can prove they own a 2000GT will be allowed to place an order, and the company will put a limit on the number of parts each owner can buy to ensure they don't end up in the hands of resellers.

Toyota will begin taking orders for 2000GT parts on August 1, though some components won't go on sale until September 1; the full timeline is posted on the Gazoo Racing website. American deliveries are scheduled to begin in October. Toyota has gradually expanded the list of replacement parts it makes for the A70- and A80-generation Supra, so we wouldn't be surprised to see additional 2000GT parts join the catalog sooner or later.

Manufactured from 1967 to 1970, the 2000GT was developed jointly by Toyota and Yamaha, and it was built by the latter. Just 351 examples were sold, a figure that makes it one of the most sought-after Japanese cars, and consequently one of the most valuable. Insurer Hagerty values a 1967 example in excellent shape at $640,000, but some have traded hands for much more. In 2013, a yellow 2000GT became the most expensive Asian car ever sold at an auction after trading hands for $1.2 million. It was described as being a highly original example.