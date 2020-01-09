Late last spring, Toyota confirmed it would start offering reproduction parts for the third- and fourth-generation Toyota Supra sports car, just as Nissan and Mazda are doing for the Skyline and Miata. Now Toyota has revealed exactly what parts it will make for each car. The list is on the small side.

The third-generation Supra, also known as the A70, will get the most parts right out of the gate. On the list are door handles, front badges, weatherstripping, fuel gauge senders and driveshafts. For the fourth-generation A80 Supra, Toyota will reproduce headlights, door handles and brake boosters.

Basically, you won't be able to build your own Supra out of parts from GR Heritage Parts, at least not yet. The company will be looking to offer more parts, and there's a link to submit requests for what they should produce next. Of course a submission is no guarantee that they'll start making a particular part, but it can't hurt.

The current parts announced are expected to go on sale this year. The company does note that if production issues come up, sales could be pushed back to 2021.