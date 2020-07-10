Formula 1, like almost everything else in the world, has seen some tweaking and readjusting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The first race of the season just happened last weekend in Austria, as opposed to a couple months ago in Australia, and the season has fewer events in fewer locations this year. But you'll still be able to live out a traditional season in the video game "F1 2020." It's the latest installment in the officially licensed racing game series from Codemasters. Not only does it have all the teams, locations and events from the 2020 season that never was, it features classic cars as well as an all-new mode where you create a new racing team from the ground-up. And as we discovered, it's a title worth checking out even if you don't follow F1 closely, or are even that into racing sims. Check out our impressions below, and if you're interested, you'll be able to pick up "F1 2020" for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC on July 10.

Multimedia Producer Erik Maier: For anyone who has had a chance to tune into our twice-weekly livestream, you might have picked up on a few things. First, I really hate sim racers, and second, I have the attention span of a gnat. Because of that, I was initially skeptical of this game. Simulator style games raise my hackles immediately and in-depth menu systems cause my pea-sized, ADHD-addled brain to start checking out in no time. Prior to "F1 2020," not only had I never played an F1 game before, but I had never played a game that marketed itself as a “sim-cade” style racer before, and naturally I was curious. I’m a big-time arcade racer guy, so my hope was that if it didn’t skew that direction by default, I could hopefully at least set it up to play arcade-y enough to where I would find it fun.

I was able to do exactly that, and I really like this game so far. There are two main single player modes that it features, “Driver Career” and “My Team.” Driver Career is definitely the choice for you if you’re just looking to focus on the driving. My Team seems to have everything Driver Career has, but it also includes the added challenge of managing your racing team, dealing with salaries, signing contracts ... basically, pretty standard sports game team management stuff. I didn’t hate it, but that stuff being more on the sim side didn’t grab me like the actual racing did.

The most important thing to me in any racing game is if it feels good, and this one does. The game provides you with a ton of customizable options for your controls, so you can essentially make things as hard or as easy as you want on yourself. If you don’t want to go through every single option, though, the game offers up two main choices, “Casual” and “Standard.” I played on both, and I thought they both felt great. The cars felt very sticky (which I think is a good thing) and they did what I expected them to do based on my controller inputs, which unfortunately isn’t always the case in racing games. “Casual” was, of course, a bit easier, perfect for someone without a ton of experience, but even “Standard” with a few modifiers felt good to me as well, and I’d consider myself aggressively average at racing games.

I do have a few minor gripes that I’d be remiss not to mention. An obvious one is that the graphics on the Xbox One S are nothing to write home about. They’re totally serviceable, but fall short of some of its competitors. My other main gripe is that it’s not quite as idiot-proof as I’d like it to be. I absolutely understand the challenge of walking the line between making this game accessible for arcade-loving plebs like me as well as hardcore simulator gods like my compatriot Joel, and they definitely did well in my opinion, but there were still just a few things that left me scratching my head. The biggest one, perhaps, was that after completing 90% of my first race, which took 25 minutes or so, I got black flagged and disqualified with one lap to go because I didn’t realize that I absolutely had to change my tires before the end of the race for some reason. I wish the game would’ve been throwing that detail in my face somehow so I didn’t feel like I basically wasted my first 30 minutes with the game. Idiot-proof it a little more, ya know? Overall though, I’m a fan of this game and I intend to keep playing it, probably mostly in Driver Career mode and mostly with modified “standard” controls. If you’re into racing games, this one is definitely worth a look! If you want to see it in action, check out our livestream every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. We don’t always stream this game, but I can already tell I’ll be coming back to it often in the next few weeks.