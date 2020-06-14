2021 Mini lineup includes some more equipment and some lower prices

Mini has played the unusual triple for its 2021 model-year lineup: Design revisions, more equipment, and lower prices on a number of models. Two full-body exterior colors, Emerald Gray Metallic and Melting Silver Metallic, won't make the new year. After a hiatus, the six-speed manual transmission returns on eight trims from the Cooper two-door hardtop to the front-wheel drive Cooper S Clubman. It's a third shifting possibility alongside the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and the eight-speed Steptronic automatic. The hardtops and convertibles were refreshed for last year, so they'll carry on with that momentum. One feature change comes to the mid-grade Signature Trim, which can add 6.5-inch touchscreen nav and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster as options. The top Iconic trim makes the digital cluster standard.

The Oxford Edition trim holds the line at $19,750 before an $850 destination fee, for a total of $20,600, same as 2020. Mini's made the Oxford available to everyone, not only the recent students and military personnel that began as the exclusive buyer base. Not only are there no price increases among the hardtop and convertible ranges, seven models get $1,000 price reductions. Pricing for 2021 and the difference compared to 2020 is:

Hardtop 2 Door

Hardtop 4 Door

Oxford Edition: $21,600 (No change)

Cooper: $24,250 ($1,000 lower)

Cooper S: $28,250 ($1,000 lower)

Convertible

Cooper: $28,250 ($1,000 lower)

Cooper S: $32,250 ($1,000 lower)

Sidewalk Edition: $39,250

John Cooper Works: $39,250 (No change)

The Clubman got a makeover for this year plus a more powerful John Cooper Works Clubman with 301 horsepower. The sole change here is a 6.5-inch touchscreen navigation unit included on the middle Signature trim. Prices for the 2021 Clubman are:

S: $30,750 ($1,000 lower)

S ALL4: $33,750 (No change)

John Cooper Works ALL4: $40,350 ($100 higher)

The big-selling Countryman does almost 40% of U.S. Mini business. Outside come redesigned LED headlights, new Union Jack taillights, LED fog lights on the base Cooper and Cooper S, and piano black trim in places like the light frames and door handles. Countryman buyers can choose from the new White Silver Metallic and Sage Green Metallic hues, as well as contrasting Melting Silver Roof and mirror caps with most primary colors. The Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid fits a larger battery, going from 7.6 kWh to 10 kWh and increasing all-electric range to 17 miles. Two new wheels come in 17- and 19-inch sizes. Inside there'll be an 8.8-inch touchscreen center information display with a piano black bezel in all trims. Price increases for the 2021 Countryman range from $100 to $700. MSRPs for the range are:

Oxford Edition: $26,750

ALL4 Oxford Edition: $28,750

Countryman: $29,950 ($700 higher)

ALL4: $31,950 ($700 higher)

S: $32,750 (No change)

S ALL4: $34,750 (No change)

SE ALL4 (PHEV): $42,350 ($600 higher)

John Cooper Works ALL4: $42,350 ($100 higher)

