Exposed carbon fiber 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster up for sale

Carbon fiber is used in just about every supercar on the market today, but it remains a special sight to see a vehicle built entirely out of the strong-but-light weave. Lamborghini has been practicing this art form for years, and one of the best examples is this 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster with a glossy exposed carbon fiber finish. Just a few years after it was released, it is now posted for sale in Toronto.

Via DuPont Registry, Lamborghini of Uptown Toronto and Grand Touring Automobiles are offering an extremely rare opportunity to buy a Centenario. The Centenario, as the name suggests, was created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth. Only 40 examples were created, and those were split into 20 coupes and 20 roadsters.

From afar, this Centenario appears black or gray, but up close, the artistry comes into focus. The body panels are carbon fiber. The engine cover is carbon fiber. The wheels are carbon fiber. The monocoque, splitter, air vents, scoops, wing, bumpers, and the diffuser are all carbon fiber. On the exterior, the only things not formed from carbon fiber are the lights, the tires, and the badges.

Contrasting with the exterior, the inside of the bull gets a pop of color. It's built with a Nero Ade and Rosso Alala color scheme, which is further complemented by more carbon fiber accents and real metal bits. In today's world of forced induction, the Centenario is made more unique and rare by its naturally aspirated V12 engine. Lamborghini claims the supercar makes 759 horsepower, enough to be the company's most powerful car ever when released. It weighs just 3,351 pounds and can sprint from 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Helping control that power, the limited-edition model is also equipped with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering.

Since the car's delivery to Canada in 2017, it has been driven only 369 miles. It's listed for $3.7 million, plus taxes. The initial price was just under $2 million by today's conversion rates.