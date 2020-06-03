ETC

Exposed carbon fiber 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster up for sale

One of just 40 made, with an equally rarified asking price

Jun 3rd 2020 at 6:53PM
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_23
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_18
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_24
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_34
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_6
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_15
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_5
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_13
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_26
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_17
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_1
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_2
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_3-0
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_3
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_4
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_8
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_11
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_12
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_14
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_16
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_19
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_20
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_22
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_27
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_31
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_32
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_25
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_33
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_21
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_28
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_7
  • Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_9

Carbon fiber is used in just about every supercar on the market today, but it remains a special sight to see a vehicle built entirely out of the strong-but-light weave. Lamborghini has been practicing this art form for years, and one of the best examples is this 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster with a glossy exposed carbon fiber finish. Just a few years after it was released, it is now posted for sale in Toronto.

Via DuPont Registry, Lamborghini of Uptown Toronto and Grand Touring Automobiles are offering an extremely rare opportunity to buy a Centenario. The Centenario, as the name suggests, was created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth. Only 40 examples were created, and those were split into 20 coupes and 20 roadsters. 

From afar, this Centenario appears black or gray, but up close, the artistry comes into focus. The body panels are carbon fiber. The engine cover is carbon fiber. The wheels are carbon fiber. The monocoque, splitter, air vents, scoops, wing, bumpers, and the diffuser are all carbon fiber. On the exterior, the only things not formed from carbon fiber are the lights, the tires, and the badges. 

Contrasting with the exterior, the inside of the bull gets a pop of color. It's built with a Nero Ade and Rosso Alala color scheme, which is further complemented by more carbon fiber accents and real metal bits. In today's world of forced induction, the Centenario is made more unique and rare by its naturally aspirated V12 engine. Lamborghini claims the supercar makes 759 horsepower, enough to be the company's most powerful car ever when released. It weighs just 3,351 pounds and can sprint from 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Helping control that power, the limited-edition model is also equipped with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. 

Since the car's delivery to Canada in 2017, it has been driven only 369 miles. It's listed for $3.7 million, plus taxes. The initial price was just under $2 million by today's conversion rates.

Featured Gallery2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Exposed Carbon
Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_23 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_18 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_24 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_34 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_6 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_15 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_5 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Bare Carbon_13

Lamborghini Huracan Information

Lamborghini Huracan
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X