The 2021 Mini Countryman has been spied once again, and it has shed some of its camouflage. We get a really good look at what appears to be the base Countryman's new front and rear fascias, updated taillights and interior. Otherwise, the little crossover is mostly unchanged.

Up front, the bumper changes from three large grille openings to one standard one, and it gets the same slats as the grille between the headlights. On either side are big, round fog lights, which are themselves flanked by openings that probably create wind curtains around the wheels. Looking at the headlights, they have new internals with more squared-off projector surrounds.

We also get some good looks at the John Cooper Works model. The shots of it at the Nurburgring give us a good look at the front, which looks generally unchanged with the same front bumper as the current car, but possibly with a new grille and headlight design. At the back, the car reveals new Union Jack taillights similar to those introduced on the Mini Hardtop and Clubman. Another photo shows what seems to be a John Cooper Works Countryman with part of a cloth cover lifted. This shows the rear bumper is mostly the same, but it gets a new mesh grille pattern over the rear diffuser area.

Finally, we get a look at the interior. Most of it is the same, but the instrument cluster loses the analog dial of the current model. In its place is the oval-shaped cluster from the Mini Cooper SE electric car, which likely combines analog dials on either side with a screen nestled between.

These changes are all relatively minor, and seem to be production ready. As such, we would expect the changes to be introduced for the 2021 model year. The reveal could be later this year. Of course, it's also possible the changes could be pushed back in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

