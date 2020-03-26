Official

2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition priced just under $40,000

The U.S. gets fewer options than Europe

Mar 26th 2020 at 3:27PM
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
  • 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk

Earlier this year, Mini announced the return of the Sidewalk Edition visual package for the 2021 Mini Convertible, one that appeared way back in 2007 with the first drop-top Mini. Now pricing has been announced at a base price of $39,250, and it will arrive at dealer lots in April. While the number of examples is limited in some markets, 150 in the U.K. for example, Mini hasn't announced a cap for American sales.

Part of the high price is due to the fact that the special edition is only being offered on the Cooper S trim level, whereas in Europe, it will be available on various trims down to the entry-level Mini One. That means the U.S. version comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will be available for an additional $1,500, pushing the price past the $40,000 mark.

The package is available with either a dark metallic blue or a black paint job with a dark gray top. European models get a few more color options. All models come with custom wheels, badging and a leather interior to match the top. It also includes several optional features as standard including a heads-up display, 8.8-inch infotainment system, heated seats, automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, upgraded sound system, LED headlights and fog lights and proximity locking and unlocking.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk
2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk 2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk

MINI Convertible Information

MINI Convertible
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X