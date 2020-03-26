Earlier this year, Mini announced the return of the Sidewalk Edition visual package for the 2021 Mini Convertible, one that appeared way back in 2007 with the first drop-top Mini. Now pricing has been announced at a base price of $39,250, and it will arrive at dealer lots in April. While the number of examples is limited in some markets, 150 in the U.K. for example, Mini hasn't announced a cap for American sales.

Part of the high price is due to the fact that the special edition is only being offered on the Cooper S trim level, whereas in Europe, it will be available on various trims down to the entry-level Mini One. That means the U.S. version comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will be available for an additional $1,500, pushing the price past the $40,000 mark.

The package is available with either a dark metallic blue or a black paint job with a dark gray top. European models get a few more color options. All models come with custom wheels, badging and a leather interior to match the top. It also includes several optional features as standard including a heads-up display, 8.8-inch infotainment system, heated seats, automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, upgraded sound system, LED headlights and fog lights and proximity locking and unlocking.

