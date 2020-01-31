🏆Kia wins Autoblog's Technology of the Year Award »
Podcast

Electric Hummer is official, and Tesla's got momentum | Autoblog Podcast #612

Plus a badass Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Kia Telluride and Volvo S60 T8

Jan 31st 2020 at 4:13PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They start things off with a discussion of the week's news: GMC is launching an electric Hummer truck with a Super Bowl ad, and Tesla was profitable in Q4, sending its stock soaring. Then they talk about what they've been driving, including a super badass Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Kia Telluride and their long-term Volvo S60 PHEV. There's no "Spend My Money" segment this week, so send in your questions for future podcast episodes.

Autoblog Podcast #612

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

Kia Telluride Information

Kia Telluride
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X