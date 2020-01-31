In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They start things off with a discussion of the week's news: GMC is launching an electric Hummer truck with a Super Bowl ad, and Tesla was profitable in Q4, sending its stock soaring. Then they talk about what they've been driving, including a super badass Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Kia Telluride and their long-term Volvo S60 PHEV. There's no "Spend My Money" segment this week, so send in your questions for future podcast episodes.
Autoblog Podcast #612
Rundown
- Hummer returns as electric GMC truck
- Further reading: Grappling with the dark side of EVs
- Tesla profitable for second straight quarter
- Cars we're driving:
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD
- Kia Telluride (whose safety tech won Autoblog's 2020 Technology of the Year Award)
- Long-term Volvo S60 T8 update
