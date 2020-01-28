Despite being the brand's freshest model, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is already getting a styling update. The subcompact crossover prototype shown above has a mildly updated nose, and a significantly revised rear hatchback to give it a more conventional look.

The rear of the car is the biggest change, so we'll start from there. The current Eclipse Cross has a controversial hatch with slanted main window and a smaller upright window lower down. Detractors liken it to the Pontiac Aztek. This updated model removes it altogether, in favor of one large slanted window. This also helps the back of the Eclipse Cross look a little less tall and blunt. The taillights are redesigned, too, to accommodate the new hatch. They don't span the full width of the hatch, and they might not extend up the rear pillars anymore either..

At the front, changes are more subtle. The headlights that extend off the grille look thinner, and may now simply be running lights, while the larger lights underneath may be the main headlights. The grille also looks more squared off in the lower section, similar to the grilles on the new L200 pickup and Mi-Tech concept.

This prototype looks close to production-ready, and since it's just a mid-cycle refresh, we're expecting it to be revealed for the 2021 model year. It will likely continue to come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 engine, a CVT and either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

