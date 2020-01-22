Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

In this special New Year's edition of Behind the Wheel, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw travels to Vail, Colorado, where GMC unveiled the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali, Yukon XL Denali, and Yukon AT4.

What new vehicles are you anticipating the most in 2020? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

Gear the video team used to make this:

Panasonic GH5s: https://amzn.to/2QsJdHE

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8: https://amzn.to/34bl3W4

Rode VidMic Pro: https://amzn.to/2qrDHKN

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter: https://amzn.to/2XpizRw

GoPro Hero 7 Black: https://amzn.to/2Qr3Bcm

Adobe Premiere: https://amzn.to/32ZTA8B

