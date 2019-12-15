SCG Boot gets stadium seating to reduce car sickness

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus raced the two-door, two-seat version of the SCG Boot at last month's Baja 1000. The four-door, four-seat trim will be ready shortly, bringing with it a seating arrangement reminiscent of the original Land Rover Discovery. According to a Facebook post, the plans for now are to put the rear occupants in stadium seating, their chairs raised slightly above the level of the front seats. Combined with moving the front seats inboard, closer to one another, James Glickenhaus says the result is a better view for the back-seaters, as well as better legroom without stretching the wheelbase. Glickenhaus wrote on Facebook that the view is important because, even with small rear windows, aft passengers got car sick during pre-running when they could only sear the front seatbacks. The cabin's noteworthy option in these photos is the matching baby seat, mounted on the high center console between the rear seats.

The inboard front seats put the driver in line with the pedals, a setup we're sure the Baja driver's enjoyed in the two-seat Boot thanks to the Boot's enormous wheel wells. Being closer to the centerline also helps the driver process more of the road and environment. The design isn't finalized, though, Glickenhaus saying the company still needs to build a full-sized buck before signing off.

We're not sure how much situational awareness a Boot driver will really need, considering what the tough nugget is capable of driving through. In another Facebook post, the eponymous owner said that after winning their class at the Baja 1000, the team scraped 43 gallons of mud off the Boot – 519 pounds of muck, or nearly ten percent of the racing Boot's weight.