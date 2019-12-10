Car and Driver got pricing info on the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. As with its twin, the new Buick Encore GX, the Trailblazer makes a compelling argument when compared to the crossover slotted just below. At the Trailblazer's debut in LA, Chevy promised an MSRP below $20,000, which is transparent code for $19,995 — a number we figure includes a $995 destination charge. That's how much the base L model will cost, fitted standard with the 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder putting out 137 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque, shifting via a continuously variable transmission. Available only in front-wheel drive, it gets 16-inch steel wheels and wheel covers, and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto inside. Safety features included with every Trailblazer include automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, automatic high beams, and a rear-seat reminder.

The LS model ups the price to $22,495, with buyers getting a fold-flat passenger's seat and 17-inch alloys for their money. Selectable AWD becomes an option for $2,000, that money also adding the more powerful 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with 155 hp and 174 lb-ft and a nine-speed automatic.

The LT trim opens up at $24,595, throwing in more equipment like roof rails, fog lights, heated seats, and remote start. C/D says the beefier 1.3-liter engine is a standalone option paired with front-wheel drive, but plumping for AWD runs the same $2,000 as on the LS.

The Activ, geared for more serious off-road escapades, gets its own grille design, a two-tone roof, leatherette seating, dual exhaust, trim-specific damping and 17-inch wheels on Hankook Sport Terrain rubber. The Activ starts at $26,395 and comes with the 1.3-liter engine and either front-wheel drive, the price of AWD being $1,500.

The sporty Trailblazer RS goes with another grille with a black Bowtie, as well as a two-tone roof, dual exhaust, cloth and leatherette seats with red accents, a flat-bottomed, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and exclusive 18-inch aluminum wheels. Starting at $26,395, the 1.3-liter engine comes included, AWD a $1500 option.

The new subcompact crossover goes on sale in spring of next year.